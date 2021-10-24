-
On Thurs. Sept. 30. construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. Route 61--mile marker 99--between Cape Girardeau and…
Work is now underway to replace aging bridges along Interstate 55 at the Exit 99 interchange - also known as Center Junction - located between Cape…
Continued local flooding could cause travel delays on major routes this weekend.The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) stated Friday that the…
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will soon make changes on an intersection signal in Jackson. A flashing yellow arrow will be added for…
MDC Works With MoDOT And Prairie Foundation To Tackle Invasive Species Issue, Starting With RoadwaysOn this episode of Going Public, we sit down with Nate Muenks, habitat management coordinator for the Missouri Department of Conservation. They're…
In spring of 2017, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Southeast District began an environmental study on the Chester Bridge. It connects Route…
Eight hundred and fifty three people died in Missouri traffic crashes in 2015, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT). That’s an...
As Interstates 55 and 44 remain closed, area residents need alternate routes. Missouri drivers should check www.modot.org, and Illinois drivers should...
The intersection of Route 61 and Main Street will soon be seeing improvements with the construction of a roundabout.MoDOT Project manager Eric Krapf says…
Snow is not in the weather forecast yet but it is not too early for the Missouri Department of Transportation to prepare for winter storms. A statewide…