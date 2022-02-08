MoDOT Holds Virtual Hearing to Discuss Development of Route 67/I-57

South of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Route 67 is currently in development for getting an interstate upgrade. Named I-57, it goes from Walnut Ridge, Arkansas to Poplar Bluff, Missouri

On February 3rd, a Virtual Hearing took place to teach those who would wish to know how the development currently is going and how it will be handled moving on. Joining the meeting were Project Manager, Tim Pickett, and Area Engineer, David Wyman.

Tim Pickett says that while the plan for Phase 3 has not been fully developed, he believes more formulated concepts will be made by the summer of 2022.

“I would think that in the summer, we’ll probably see some conceptual ideas and perhaps be able to share some more information with the public at that time. You know, just visit the website and stay in touch. We’re putting it out there as quick as we can to share”

The reason for Phase 3 not being fully planned out is a lack of funding. David Wyman says that MoDOT is currently planning on getting more money soon so they can continue development.

“Right now, there are only four miles that have funding attached to that. The remaining eight miles do not have funding. And I know that the 67-Corporation and the city of Poplar Bluff are trying to get some federal money attached”

Currently, only Phases 1A, 1B, and 2 are funded, thanks to Governor Mike Parson’s cost-share program for Phase 1A. As well as a cost-share between MoDOT and the City of Poplar Bluff for Phase 1B and Phase 2.

For those who did not attend the virtual hearing but wish to get a full rundown on the plans for the interstate, you can find the video presentation on MoDotSoutheast’s Youtube Page.