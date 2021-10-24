Missouri Legislature

-
But one veteran of the Missouri redistricting process says commissions have to defy tradition and succeed in order to prevent 2022 election headaches.
As a penalty for ignoring federal safety laws, Missouri has diverted millions of dollars in road construction funds to safety programs. But critics say the state's open container policies make roads more dangerous.
Missouri's Supreme Court has unanimously ruled in favor of the voter-approved Medicaid expansion plan, expanding its low-income health care program, MO…
The Federal Reimbursement Allowance Tax on health care providers will continue funding the state’s portion of Medicaid. The House also passed a bill Wednesday defunding Planned Parenthood, but its future is unclear.
A three-judge panel from the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a federal judge’s decision last year that blocked Missouri from enforcing a 2019 law that banned most abortions at eight weeks or because a fetus has Down syndrome.
The Missouri Supreme Court is expected to decide the fate of a constitutional amendment expanding Medicaid.
The legislation, which passed the House last month, now heads to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk.
Missouri lawmakers capped an unprecedented 2020 legislative session by expanding access to absentee ballots during a pandemic and passing a wide-ranging...
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade is the latest guest on Politically Speaking. The Springfield Democrat joined St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason...
The Missouri House passed a $34 billion state budget on Wednesday that reflects the economic costs of COVID-19. House Budget Chair Cody Smith, R-Neosho,...