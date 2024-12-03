MO Nonprofit Fights to Protect Ballot Measures

A nonprofit leader from Missouri joined a national panel to tackle what they described as escalating threats to ballot measures and to develop strategies for their protection.

The panel, hosted by Ethnic Media Services, discussed how ballot measures, such as Missouri's 2020 Medicaid expansion, are crucial for health equity.

Richard Von Glahn, organizing director for Missouri Jobs With Justice, highlighted such measures as essential checks on the state Legislature.

"There have been years where ballot initiatives have not been very common and then there have been years where ballot initiatives have been very common," Von Glahn recounted. "I think that reflects on whether the Legislature is meeting the needs of our community."

Missouri allows citizens to propose ballot measures, including laws and constitutional changes, by gathering signatures. Voting on ballot measures in the Show-Me State has been in place since 1907, following Progressive Era reforms.

In the Nov. 5 Missouri election, Proposition A passed, affecting workers' rights. The measure will raise Missouri's minimum wage to $15 per hour by January 2026 and mandate paid sick leave for workers.

Von Glahn stressed the ballot measure will have a significant effect on the state's workers, particularly the paid leave provision, because one in three Missourians did not have paid time off.

"If you are already living check to check, the idea of taking an unpaid day in order to care for your health or your loved one's health is an impossible choice," Von Glahn contended. "It means not being able to afford your groceries or an electric bill."

In recent years, Missouri has seen more ballot measures on health care, workers' rights, and electoral reforms.

