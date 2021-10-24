-
A rebate option that came with the tax hike is making it tougher for the state to estimate how much more money will come in.
As a penalty for ignoring federal safety laws, Missouri has diverted millions of dollars in road construction funds to safety programs. But critics say the state's open container policies make roads more dangerous.
Last legislative session four different bills were introduced to at least temporarily increase Missouri’s fuel tax in order to fund the Missouri…
High school students from across southeast Missouri witnessed a simulated crash today near the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau, organized…
Pavement repairs in Jackson and Cape Girardeau are expected to reduce roads to one lane throughout the months of April and May. According to the Missouri…
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will soon make changes on an intersection signal in Jackson. A flashing yellow arrow will be added for…
Eight hundred and fifty three people died in Missouri traffic crashes in 2015, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT). That’s an...
Snow is not in the weather forecast yet but it is not too early for the Missouri Department of Transportation to prepare for winter storms. A statewide…
Snow is now falling across Cape Girardeau as an arctic blast continues to push its way across region. Cape Girardeau saw mainly freezing rain and sleet…