Local Officials Approve First Step of Improvements for Cape Regional Airport: A Wider Taxiway

The Taxiway B at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport is coming under renovation as part of a plan to bring more Air transit business to Cape Girardeau, and the City Council has approved the project to move forward.

“We are ready to go with 'Taxiway Bravo'— this development agreement with Crawford, Murphy, and Tilly [Inc.]...basically the construction and reconstruction of Taxiway B out at the airport”, said Cape City Manager Kenny Haskin, at the July 5th, 2022 City Council meeting.

In January of 2021, The Missouri Department of Transportation conducted a Pavement Condition Inventory. This study was done in an effort to ascertain the areas of the airport's infrastructure that is in need of major rehabilitation. This assessment found that Taxiway B when rated on a scale of 1-100, was rated at 28, and "Taxiway B is the lowest rated surface within the taxiway system[.]"

This is part of a plan to update and improve the conditions at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport as it moves to expand and grow into the future—eventually becoming Cape Girardeau International Airport.

The airport's renovation funds come in part from the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security —Act also known as the CARES—with the designing phase of the project to not exceed $314,811.

This is the first step along with the construction of new Tee Hangers as part of a way to gain more business at the local regional airport.

