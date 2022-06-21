Cape City Council Hears From Contour Airlines CEO About Service To Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

For the past two weeks, the Airport Advisory Board heard the final proposals from SkyWest after they rescinded their letter of termination. However, confidence was not found in the service.

The Airport Advisory Board chairman Richard Knote shared his opinion at the Mon. June 20th Cape Girardeau City Council Meeting. “In his presentation, he [SkyWest's representative] did not give us any confidence that they had a firm plan or commitment to what they could really do”.

Later at the City Council meeting, the CEO of Contour Airlines, Matt Chaifetz met and answered questions about the proposal and changes in the takeover

City Council member Dan Presson, asked “what to expect in the future with the switch to Contour and what [the] connections would look like and [what] our luggage... capacity would look like?"

The CEO stated that “any checked bag should be checked here in Cape Girardeau, and retrieved at the final destination”.

Chaifetz also spoke about a seamless transition option, using the example of another airport using SkyWest in upstate New York, where the service will end with Skywest on June 30th, and Contour Airlines will begin a service contract on July 1st.

The next Cape Girardeau City Council study on a variety of issues is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wed. June 22nd.