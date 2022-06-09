Changes Coming To Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, But A Decision Is Up In The Air

New changes may be coming to the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, but a final decision is still up in the air.

On Tuesday, June 7, the Airport Advisory Board recommended to the city council a proposal by Contour Aviation to succeed SkyWest as the primary carrier service for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Contour Aviation would directly connect Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to Nashville International Airport allowing passengers to transfer through to American or Southwest Airlines for national and international destinations.

The proposal is 12 weekly round-trip flights. SkyWest proposed to continue service after submitting a termination notice but this would require a partnership with another airline.

Airport Manager Katrina Amos remarked that the regional airport was satisfied with the service provided by Skywest. However, Amos said “in light of the pandemic, we have had a number of issues that have plagued our airport as well as the industry over the last years”.

Moreover, this deal would secure 1 million dollars in federal funding for improvements to the airport.

The Cape Girardeau City Council has postponed the discussion, tabling the decision possibly for several weeks.

