US 67/Future I-57 Project To Move Forward After Years Of Regional Planning

The Missouri Department of Transportation is moving ahead on the proposed plan to upgrade US Route 67 to interstate standards, changing it to the future I-57. It is planned to go from the Route 160 interchange located south of Poplar Bluff to the Missouri-Arkansas state line.

The planned future I-57 extension project was first approved in 2005, then was re-evaluated, and finally reapproved in 2021. Project Manager, Tim Pickett, is involved in the current concentration on improvements to Route 67. Pickett says that the current phase is planned to be finished by the end of next year.

“The improvements will accommodate further expansions south of the four-lane divide highway. The project is scheduled to go out to bid in May of this year. I would expect it to be completed by the fall of 2023”, Pickett said, commenting on the progress.

On February 3rd, a virtual public hearing will be held by MoDOT from 4 to 6 PM. Those who wish to join the virtual public meeting are able to by visiting www.modot.org/futureI57. Login information will be available ahead of the start of the meeting.