-
At the City Council meeting on Mon. May 17th, a new design was proposed for the Cape Girardeau Riverwalk in hopes to make a memorable impression of the…
-
The Kellerman Foundation of Cape Girardeau won a grant from The Smithsonian Institution to be one of five establishments in Missouri to showcase the…
-
It was a sunny and very breezy day, last Sunday, October 4th, as one small raft came into view on the Mississippi River. A man who is normally behind his…
-
The reopening of the riverfront floodgates means steamboats cruising up and down the Mississippi will be able to dock in Cape Girardeau.There’s been some…
-
The Broadway floodgate has been reopened in Cape Girardeau after a steady decline in Mississippi River levels.“We are glad that it is open, that we can at…
-
The Missouri Department of Transportation has reopened Chester Bridge to traffic earlier than anticipated. The bridge passed inspections by MoDOT crews…
-
Mississippi River Expected To Crest At 47 Feet Next Thursday, But No Homes Are In “Immediate Danger”The National Weather Service is expecting the Mississippi River to crest at 47 feet next Thursday as it continues to rise. But Cape Girardeau County…
-
UPDATE 5/01 5:18 p.m.: This story has been updated with the latest road closures.Heavy rainfall over the weekend in southern Missouri has caused the…
-
Heavy rainfall and swollen rivers have caused major flooding in Missouri and southern Illinois, leading to voluntary evacuations and road closures. The…
-
As Interstates 55 and 44 remain closed, area residents need alternate routes. Missouri drivers should check www.modot.org, and Illinois drivers should...