-
Missouri Senate Committee Pitches New Medicaid Funding Rules For Medical Providers Like Planned PareThe proposals come after attempts from some senators during a special session to deny Medicaid funds to Planned Parenthood failed.
-
The Federal Reimbursement Allowance Tax on health care providers will continue funding the state’s portion of Medicaid. The House also passed a bill Wednesday defunding Planned Parenthood, but its future is unclear.
-
One of the groups supporting the lawsuit to follow through with Medicaid expansion is the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, which historically supports the GOP-controlled General Assembly's priorities.
-
The tax on health care providers is free of controversial amendments, but the same committee passed a separate bill that would defund Planned Parenthood.
-
Conservative legislators don’t want to renew a tax on health care providers unless they can get amendments they say are “pro-life” added.
-
The GOP chief executive stressed that there needed to be an agreement before he calls lawmakers back to Jefferson City to renew the tax that's critical in funding Missouri's Medicaid program.
-
The Missouri Supreme Court is expected to decide the fate of a constitutional amendment expanding Medicaid.