Amid January 2026 Shutdown Threat, Medicaid Concerns Grow in Missouri

As Missouri lawmakers brace for another possible government shutdown in January, healthcare advocates warn that proposed Medicaid changes could put coverage at risk for hundreds of thousands of people.

The state has more than 1.3 million residents enrolled in Medicaid, and critics say new paperwork and verification requirements - combined with ongoing administrative strain - could cause many to lose coverage even if they remain eligible.

Greg Woodams, a member of the League of Women Voters of Missouri, addressed the problem at a recent webinar hosted by the League.

"Many eligible participants won’t be able to navigate red tape," said Woodams, "from new work requirements and more frequent verification of eligibility, and will lose coverage.

Woodams said fewer than a third of those who lost coverage were actually found ineligible. He added that Missouri is not alone - pointing out that other states have seen large coverage losses driven by paperwork barriers rather than eligibility.

Elizabeth Franklin is also a member of the League of Women Voters of Missouri. She said Medicaid funding pressures are already showing up on the ground, especially in rural Missouri, where hospitals are closing and access to care is shrinking.

"In Missouri, nine of 67 rural hospitals have closed in the last 10 years," said Franklin, "and 12 hospitals are at immediate risk of closure."

She said hospital and maternity care closures can ripple through entire communities, raising concerns that further Medicaid cuts could accelerate the trend, particularly in rural Missouri.

The Missouri News Service, a partner with KRCU Public Radio, originally published this story.