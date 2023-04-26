MO Medicaid Renewals Underway; Recipients Urged to Update Information

Missouri's Department of Social Services anticipates as many as 200,000 Missourians will lose their Medicaid benefits over the course of the next year, because their income has increased and they no longer qualify.

While the public health emergency was in effect, states could not remove anyone from their Medicaid rolls, but as the Medicaid "unwinding" has begun, the department is resuming annual renewals.

Kim Evans, director of the family support division for the Department of Social Services, encouraged everyone to be sure the state has their current contact information so they don't miss important forms and requests for information. They can do it in a number of ways.

"Individuals can go online and report that, at mydss.mo.gov, they can fax that to us, they can scan it to us," Evans outlined. "On our website, we have a live chat, and somebody can report it to us that way also."

Evans pointed out there is also a resource center in every county for those who would like help in person. She explained the renewals will be processed the month the person originally qualified, beginning with June. The first round of annual renewal forms will be sent out the first week of May and must be returned by June 30.

Evans noted two circumstances will cause a person to receive a form.

"If we cannot verify the person's information, or the information we receive makes them totally ineligible for Medicaid, we will send an annual renewal form," Evans pointed out.

She stressed if people do not return their forms on time, they risk a break in coverage. After the due date, they have 90 days to submit their information to have their case reopened.

Evans added the state is opening a new customer portal in early May, where all future forms and notices will be placed. She encouraged everyone to sign up once it is available.

"So they will be able to access this form that they'll be able to review, make changes," Evans explained. "Then they can submit that directly to the agency. That is really how we want everybody to complete their forms because that populates the system."

Those who no longer qualify for Medicaid will be referred to the Marketplace to look for an insurance plan that works for them.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.