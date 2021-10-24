-
The Census Bureau recently released the raw numbers for the 2020 count. Among other things, the data is used to determine seats in the U.S. House of…
-
The city of Jackson, Missouri has been growing as of late and while growth is a good thing, it also presents some challenges. We sat down with Mayor Dwain…
-
Updated at 2:05 p.m., June 24 with a closure on Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau Numerous thunderstorms worked their way through southeast Missouri this…
-
During a Wednesday meeting, the Jackson Planning and Zoning Commission discussed how far future medical marijuana facilities should be placed away from…
-
Almost 17,000 Pounds Of Non-Degradable Items Diverted From Landfills Through Jackson’s E-Cycle EventThe city of Jackson held their annual E-Cycle event on Saturday and have deemed it successful, measuring over 16,869 pounds of unusable electronic items…
-
Starting next week, Jackson residents will no longer be able to recycle certain plastics through the city’s recycling center. After Tuesday, May 28,…
-
Jackson city officials broke ground on a new police station site on Thursday. Located behind the existing fire and police station on 525 S Hope Street,…
-
During a special ceremony held yesterday at the Missouri State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson proclaimed December 2018 as…
-
The City of Jackson is currently working on forming a committee to start the planning process of a dog park. Shane Anderson, parks and recreation…
-
Yesterday, the city of Jackson began their annual Fire Hydrant Flow Testing Program. Between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily, fire department crews will be…