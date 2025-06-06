Major Blaze in Uptown Jackson, MO Engulfs At Least Two Businesses; Multiple Area Fire Departments Called to Scene

Late Thursday evening, Uptown Jackson, Missouri, was the scene of a major blaze, which overtook at least two key businesses in the historic row of stores.

According to the City of Jackson and Jackson Fire Rescue, multiple fire departments were engaged in fighting a second-alarm fire in the uptown area of Jackson, just after 8 pm Thursday.

The cause of the fire was not stated.

Residents were urged to stay clear of the area while crews from around the area fought the blaze.

A local report from KFVS-12 TV stated that three firefighters were injured while putting out the fire, and one was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. More details will be available later.