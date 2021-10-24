-
Proclamation Designates July 2021 As Parks & Rec. Month, Director Julia Jones Retires After 40 YearsAt the July 6th city council meeting, Mayor Bob Fox awarded Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation a proclamation officially honoring July 2021 Parks &…
To combine the arts and the spooky holiday, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri hosted a parks beautification party on Oct. 31. The event, Boo-tiful…
"Editor's Note: This post has been updated, a previous version misstated Caitlin Helterbrand's name.”The A.C. Brase Arena has been transformed again this…
The sand volleyball courts near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau have been reopened after being shut down for the majority of last week. Two teenage girls had…
The sand volleyball courts near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau have been closed for the majority of the week after two teenage girls discovered paring…
Due to bridge construction, the Cape LaCroix Trail on Kingshighway near Hobby Lobby will close next Tuesday, Apr. 23.According to Parks Division Manager…
A design-build team has been selected to make changes to Capaha Field. The Cape Girardeau City Council chose Penzel Construction Company and Gray Design…
Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center experienced one of it’s most successful opening weekends last week after having recovered from a February fire on their…
Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department celebrated National Running Day and a postponed Bike to Work and School Day, due to inclement weather on…