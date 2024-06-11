Exposition: PORCH Initiative Cape Girardeau to Host 2024 Annual 'Sneaker Ball' June 15th

On this episode of 'Exposition', we spoke with Tameka Randle, about the Second Annual 2024 Sneaker Ball, which is set for Sat. June 15, 2024, from 6 to 10 pm at Scout Hall in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Proceeds from the event will provide sneakers for Blanchard and Jefferson Elementary School students participating in the Cape Girardeau Public Schools and City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department intramural sports. Priority for sneaker distribution will be given to students in South Cape.

Randle serves as Executive Director of People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing (PORCH), a non-profit organization. She also serves on the Cape Girardeau City Council as the Ward Two Representative and was recently appointed to the Missouri Housing Development Commission.