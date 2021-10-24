-
Health departments across the area are beginning to secure more vaccines for long-term building residents; staff health care workers; as well as emergency…
-
Wednesday's weekly COVID-19 statistics update.
-
Starting next month, the Missouri Department of Conservation will be shrinking their Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) management zones. Conservation Nature…
-
Cape Girardeau, Perry, and Bollinger counties have been added to a list of 7 Missouri counties placed under new restrictions for feeding and giving…
-
The 2018 general municipal elections are coming up next week. On April 3, voters in Cape and Scott counties will be deciding on several questions and…
-
Members of the choir meet for their weekly rehearsal at this Cape Girardeau church. One by one, they’re filling the pews--waiting for their cue to sing…
-
Southeast Missouri school districts like Cape Girardeau and Jackson are seeing a growing number of homeless youth. These teens are looking for a place to…
-
Some big changes could be coming to Cape Girardeau County’s courthouses.The county commission approved a plan last month to renovate the courthouse in…
-
Southeast Missouri State University’s administration decided to close its campuses for three straight days last Wednesday, partially because the…
-
Rural areas across the nation are seeing major dips in population growth and some Southeast Missouri counties are feeling the impact. Some counties like…