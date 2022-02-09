Despite Low Primary Election Turnout, Cape and Sikeston City Officials Locked In For April Ballot

Cape Girardeau and Sikeston held voting sessions for their preliminary elections on Tuesday.

City of Cape Girardeau /

In Cape Girardeau, community members voted for their City Mayor, with current Mayor Bob Fox Seeking re-election, along with City Council member Stacy Kinder, and local business owner Ramona Bailey running for the position.

City of Cape Girardeau /

Incumbent Fox won the majority vote, with a 49% margin (873 votes). Kinder, with a 39% margin (643 votes), will stay on the ballot with Mayor Fox for the General Election.

Just over 7% of registered Cape Girardeau voters cast their vote in Tuesday's Election.

KRCU / Daria Lawson /

Cape Girardeau City Council Ward 2 candidates Tameka L. Randle, reining with a 58% margin, will remain on the ballot with Steve Watkins.

In Sikeston, voters selected their candidates for the City Council Man At-Large, with Lori Caldwell just ahead of John Leible, by 2%, with a 44 to 42% outcome.

The General Elections will take place on April 5.