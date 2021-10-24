-
As lawmakers in Congress work to expand access to voting, members of the Missouri Legislature are proposing laws their critics say would limit people's…
-
A new report finds Missouri lags behind many other states in voting access.The Campaign Legal Center graded states on whether they have 10 key voting…
-
On Nov. 3, Missourians will vote on two amendments to the state Constitution. From changing the process of drawing legislative districts to applying new…
-
All of Us or None, a civil and human rights group, aims to help people with felony convictions understand the voting process and cast their vote.
-
Under normal circumstances, Heather Robinett and Ella Jones wouldn’t be running for mayor of Ferguson right now. But these aren’t normal times. The...
-
The 2018 general municipal elections are coming up next week. On April 3, voters in Cape and Scott counties will be deciding on several questions and…
-
The Missouri House has given first-round approval to a pair of bills that would institute photo ID requirements for voters. Floor debate got heated on…
-
The Missouri Legislative Black Caucus is speaking out against legislation in both the House and Senate that would require voters to show photo ID’s at the…
-
Members of the 8th Congressional Republican Committee will choose their nominee on Saturday in Van Buren.The winner must receive 50% plus one vote in…
-
This week the Missouri Legislature will consider bills that would require voters show photo identification when they go to the polls. Opponents of the…