Former Cape Girardeau Co. Coroner Jordan Sentenced in Criminal Case After Testimony From Families and Officials

It has now been over a year since Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey first filed the charges—three felonies and a misdemeanor—along with a legal petition to remove the former Cape Girardeau County coroner, Wavis Jordan, from office on February 8, 2024.

Since then, Jordan has been removed from office and then faced charges as a private citizen.

The earliest charge dates back to a false information complaint in May 2021 and spans to April 2023.

During the case, Jordan was represented by Lynne M. Chambers.

On Wed. April 30, 2025, 32nd Judicial Court Judge Fred W. Copeland convicted Jordan with one count of stealing less than $150, and three counts for providing false information to vital records.

The Prosecuting Attorney for the case was Miranda Loesch, Assistant Missouri Attorney General.

For the misdemeanor of stealing less than $150 and no prior offence, Judge Copeland fined Jordan $250.

The three charges of providing false information to vital records are class E felonies and come with four years each of supervised probation, which totals twelve years.

According to court documents, in addition to these charges, former Cape Girardeau County Wavis Jordan was ordered to:

1. Obey all laws.

2. Pay Costs and assessments on a schedule.

3. Not possess or consume intoxicating beverages, nor enter any establishment where the sale of intoxicants is the primary source of income.

4. Not possess or consume any illegal drugs or any legal drug for which he does not have a prescription.

5. Not remain in the presence of persons using or possessing alcohol, illegal drugs, or unlawfully obtained prescription drugs.

6. Submit to blood, breath, urine, saliva, or hair follicle tests upon request of the Court, the probation officer, or any law enforcement officer.

7. Attend and successfully complete any in-patient treatment, out-patient treatment, support groups, or after-care program designated by the Court or your probation officer.

8. Not associate with known felons or drug users.

9. Enter and complete the Intake Program.

10. Obtain and maintain full-time, verifiable employment, or be enrolled as a full-time student.

11. Pay restitution in the amount of $20.00 within 30 days.

12. Perform 100 hours of community service work at the discretion of the probation officer, and,

13. Have no contact with the victims' families.

Previous references to the original case can be found on our website, with the original report first published by Missouri Independent, part of The States Newsroom, a news partner with KRCU Public Radio.

