Cape Girardeau County April 2025 Election: What’s on My Ballot?

On April 8, voters in Cape Girardeau County will decide on several key local ballot measures , each impacting infrastructure, public services, and education. Here's a breakdown of what’s on the ballot.

Transportation Trust Fund (TTF7)

Cape Girardeau residents will vote on whether to renew the half-cent sales tax that has funded city street repairs and improvements since 1995. If approved, TTF7 will generate $27 million over five years to maintain important roads such as Mount Auburn Road, Perryville Road, and Sprigg Street.

Assistant City Manager of Cape Girardeau, Trevor Pulley, explains the history behind the ballot measure: “They wanted to sunset this every five years to show to the citizens in the city that when you ask us to do a project, we are going to complete what you ask.”

Pulley says the tax isn’t just paid by residents—it applies to anyone making a purchase in Cape Girardeau.

“The residents vote on this, but anybody that comes into Cape Girardeau and buys something under the sales tax is actually paying for the street.” He said.

Without renewal, the city will struggle to maintain major roads. More details on planned projects can be found at cityofcape.org/streets .

Proposition L: Cape Girardeau Public Library Funding

Voters will also decide whether to continue a library tax originally passed in 2007. This tax is not an increase but a renewal that funds library services, programs, and maintenance.

Cape Girardeau Public Library Director Katie Earnhart says if the measure fails, the library could face staff reductions, program cuts, and deferred maintenance. She says a significant portion of the funding goes toward outreach programs, including educational events for children.

“A lot of our outreach programs … means going outside of the building as well as staying inside. Our Youth Services staff invite the local preschools and daycares over for special story times … being able to offer those on a weekly, daily basis takes a lot of time out of staff.”

One of the biggest programs at risk if the tax is not renewed? The library’s summer reading initiative helps children maintain literacy skills during school breaks.

“That’s where libraries can fill that gap during the summer months.” She said.

Earnhart also explains that while the tax was originally passed to fund the construction of the library’s current facility, future funding will support staffing, maintenance, and expansion efforts like a proposed bookmobile service to reach families without reliable transportation.

“By having the money continue, it just means that we are able to complete some of these great strategic initiatives.” She said.

More information can be found at capelibrary.org/Prop-L .

Proposition Fire & Life Safety: Gordonville Fire Protection District

Residents in the Gordonville Fire Protection District will vote on a 25-cent property tax increase per $100 of assessed value—the first tax increase requested since the district was formed in 1993.

If approved, funds will be used to:

Replace an outdated tanker/pumper truck and brush truck

Upgrade fire stations and equipment

Improve emergency medical response times

Fire officials say that if this is voted down, aging equipment and facility limitations could impact response times and firefighter safety.

Proposition 2: Delta R-5 School District

The Delta R-5 School District is asking voters to approve $1.5 million in funding through general obligation bonds, without increasing the current tax rate.

Funds would be used for :

Replacing the roof on the Junior High wing and High School gym (original from 1975)

Renovating the FEMA building kitchen

Additional repairs to school facilities

If passed, the district's debt service levy will remain at $0.95 per $100 of assessed valuation.

How to Vote

Election Day is Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.