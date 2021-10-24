-
Cape Central Junior High integrated the digital world into the school life of its 7th and 8th graders this August. Now the students are equipped with Asus…
-
For the past three weeks students at Cape Central High School have included the digital world to their daily school life. For the cost of $400 each, 1200…
-
High school students had a chance to call the shots at Youth In Government Day on Wednesday. Students from Cape Girardeau Central, Eagle Ridge Christian…
-
Students at Cape Central High School are set to break in their new theater facility with The Diary of Anne Frank. The facility was finished in the past…