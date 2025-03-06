© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
SEMO Spotlight: Kora Siebert

By Ariangelis Ortiz
Published March 6, 2025 at 4:15 PM CST
Kora Siebert is Multimedia Journalism student who will graduate this spring semester. She finished her degree in three years by taking seven classes a semester
Photo provided by Kora Siebert
Kora Siebert is Multimedia Journalism student who will graduate this spring semester. She finished her degree in three years by taking seven classes a semester

On this week's episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Kora Siebert.

She's a Multimedia Journalism student who graduates in the 2025 spring semester. She is finishing her degree in three years by taking seven classes a semester. She has also won statewide awards and participated in multiple media industry organizations during her time at SEMO.

During the interview, she talked about her experience with the Southeast Arrow, her fast-track coursework and involvement with various student organizations as well.

Ariangelis Ortiz
Ariangelis Ortiz, mostly known as Ari, is a visiting student from Puerto Rico. She is among the first students to enroll in the new Bilingual Journalism program at SEMO. She is also a full-time student, taking classes at both SEMO and her home institution, Inter American University of Puerto Rico, Bayamón Campus. During her time at SEMO, she has initiated multiple projects with the Southeast Arrow and is currently interning with us at KRCU.
