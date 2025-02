On this week's 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Emma Kratky, a 2024 SEMO Alumna. She graduated with a degree in Multimedia Journalism.

She is the former Editor in Chief of the Southeast Arrow. In her professional career, she is a 6-time Pinnacle winner, 21-time MCMA award winner, and a news producer at KFVS12 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.