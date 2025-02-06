SEMO Spotlight: James Rice

On this week's episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with James Rice. He is pursuing a double major in Acting (Bachelor of Fine Arts) and TV/Film at Southeast Missouri State University.

He recently produced and directed a music video alongside SEMO alums and classmates. James details how classes taught by Fred Jones and other faculty helped him develop the skills and knowledge, to direct and produce this music video, and other films, and start his Media Company called O3.

