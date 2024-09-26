SEMO Spotlight: Tim Nicolai

After graduating from Southeast Missouri State University in 2005 with a BFA in acting and directing, Tim Nicolai worked at various regional theaters before attending NYU and graduating in 2015.

Currently, Nicolai is an assistant professor at the Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance and directing the Fall 2024 production of 'Noises Off'.

In this episode, Nicolai details his beginnings in the Fine Arts, passion for acting and directing, and his advice for students and young actors.