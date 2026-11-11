SEMO Hosts Its 6th Annual Veterans Day Gathering of Remembrance

Southeast Missouri State University hosted its 6th Annual Gathering of Remembrance at the Veterans Plaza, just across the street from our studios here at KRCU, on the 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month of 2026.

S. Walter / KRCU Public Radio 'Veterans Plaza' on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

The ceremony began with a performance of the National Anthem, sung by SEMO Musical Theatre student Josephine Clamser. SEMo President Dr. Brad Hodson then spoke about the importance of the ceremony, as well as the memorial of where it was held, explaining the purpose of the Commemorative Bricks in the Plaza.

Afterwards, the President welcomed Veteran and SEMO alumnus Pete Nardy to speak. He spoke on his time in the Armed Forces serving in Vietnam, and then spoke on his time at SEMO and what he accomplished as a student there.

S. Walter / KRCU Public Radio SEMO Alumnus and Vietnam Veteran, Pete Nardy, spoke at the Southeast Missouri State University 'Veterans Day Gathering of Remembrance' on Wed. Nov. 11, 2026.

As part of a fairly fresh batch of Vietnam veterans enrolling at SEMO, he outlined a humorous meeting he had with former SEMO President Dr. Mark Scully.

Nardy spoke on how he served as Student Body President at SEMO and helped grow the Veterans Club on Campus.

The Gathering of Remembrance ended with a moment of silence as Taps was played in the distance by Jerry Ford.

