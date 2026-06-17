Going Public: 2026 'Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month' and 'Paint the Town Purple' Initiative Focuses On Needs In Region

In this 'Going Public' interview, we speak with Maddie Erwin, Caregiver Programming Director with the Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter.

She shares information about upcoming events for 'Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month', and resources for caregivers and family members who are dealing with Alzheimer's and Dementia. For June 2026, the Alzheimer's Association encourages people to wear purple and share their stories.

The local Walk to End Alzheimer's Committee is promoting awareness with a "Paint the Town Purple" initiative.

Cape Girardeau's 'Walk To End Alzheimer's' Page / Facebook "Paint the Town Purple" campaign from the Alzheimer's Association.

An educational event called "Plan While You Can" was held on June 16th at 4:30 PM at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, featuring professionals from Edward Jones, the law office of Amanda Smith, and Aging Matters to discuss financial and legal planning for aging and dementia.

Another event will be held in the area on July 8th at 1 PM, 69 Doctor's Park in Cape Girardeau: "Are You Ready?: The Real Talk Session on Long-Term Care". It focuses on the costs, choices, and care decisions associated with aging.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's events will be held in October in Cape Girardeau, Farmington, and Poplar Bluff, with over 600 nationwide. The Alzheimer's Association helpline is 800-272-3900.

More details on local Alzheimer's resources can be found at alz.org, and aging resources for the Cape Girardeau region can be found at agingmatters2u.com.