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Alzheimer's Plan While You Can Seminar

Alzheimer's Plan While You Can Seminar

A Special Seminar for Families & Caregivers

Navigating an Alzheimer's diagnosis is a complex journey that impacts every aspect of family life. To help you move forward with confidence, our "Plan While You Can" seminar brings together professionals to provide a comprehensive roadmap for the road ahead.

By attending, you will gain insights into:
- Coordinated Care Strategies
- Financial & Legal Preparedness
- Proactive Decision-Making
- Community Support

Presenters:
- Maddie Erwin | Alzheimer's Association
- Regina Vonhasseln | Aging Matters
- Brooke Roth | Edward Jones
- Amanda Smith | Law Office of Amanda Smith

Cape Girardeau Public Library
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Law Office of Amanda Smith
(573) 271-3003
amanda@amandasmith.law
www.amandasmith.law
Cape Girardeau Public Library
711 N Clark Street
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
(573) 334-5279
http://www.capelibrary.org