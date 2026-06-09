Alzheimer's Plan While You Can Seminar

A Special Seminar for Families & Caregivers

Navigating an Alzheimer's diagnosis is a complex journey that impacts every aspect of family life. To help you move forward with confidence, our "Plan While You Can" seminar brings together professionals to provide a comprehensive roadmap for the road ahead.

By attending, you will gain insights into:

- Coordinated Care Strategies

- Financial & Legal Preparedness

- Proactive Decision-Making

- Community Support

Presenters:

- Maddie Erwin | Alzheimer's Association

- Regina Vonhasseln | Aging Matters

- Brooke Roth | Edward Jones

- Amanda Smith | Law Office of Amanda Smith