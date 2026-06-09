Alzheimer's Plan While You Can Seminar
Alzheimer's Plan While You Can Seminar
A Special Seminar for Families & Caregivers
Navigating an Alzheimer's diagnosis is a complex journey that impacts every aspect of family life. To help you move forward with confidence, our "Plan While You Can" seminar brings together professionals to provide a comprehensive roadmap for the road ahead.
By attending, you will gain insights into:
- Coordinated Care Strategies
- Financial & Legal Preparedness
- Proactive Decision-Making
- Community Support
Presenters:
- Maddie Erwin | Alzheimer's Association
- Regina Vonhasseln | Aging Matters
- Brooke Roth | Edward Jones
- Amanda Smith | Law Office of Amanda Smith
Cape Girardeau Public Library
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Law Office of Amanda Smith
(573) 271-3003
amanda@amandasmith.law
Cape Girardeau Public Library
711 N Clark StreetCape Girardeau, Missouri
(573) 334-5279