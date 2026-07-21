Exposition: Sikeston-Based Pianist Emiko Edwards Speaks on Her New Album "Rodeo: Works by Aaron Copland"

In this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts and Culture Podcast', we speak with Emiko Edwards, a concert pianist whose first album will be released on July 31, 2026.

Edwards has been featured in performances at venues such as the Lincoln Center, the Yamaha Salon, and Carnegie Hall. She has performed in the BBC Total Immersion Series, toured with the Juneau Symphony, and won numerous awards, including for The New York Piano Competition.

Anna Panutsa Portraits / Hemsing Associates, Inc. Emiko Edwards' new album, "Rodeo: Works by Aaron Copland", is set for release on Fri. July 31, 2026.

She's lived and worked mostly on the East Coast and has now lived in Sikeston for two years— a town with a rich rodeo culture.

Edwards explains that this album honors a major transition in her life. The album cover was photographed on the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Grounds by rodeo photographer Ty Ferrell. She says this portrait captures her first time interacting with a horse up close.

The album was co-produced and recorded by three-time GRAMMY nominee Jennifer Nulsen at the Arthur Zankel Music Center, and the recording process took place near Yaddo. In this artist colony, Copland premiered his Piano Variations.