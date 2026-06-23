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Arts & Culture
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Kate Cooper, Exec. Dir. of Arts Council of SE Missouri, Previews '2026 Downtown Sculpture Exhibition' of Cape Girardeau

By John Moore
Published June 23, 2026 at 1:26 PM CDT
Kate Cooper, the new Executive Director of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, talks about the '2026 Downtown Sculpture Exhibition' on Broadway. The 'kickoff event' for this year's exhibition is set for June 27th at Cape Girardeau, historic Ivers Square, from 5 to 8 pm.
John Moore
/
KRCU Public Radio
Kate Cooper, the new Executive Director of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, talks about the '2026 Downtown Sculpture Exhibition' on Broadway. The 'kickoff event' for this year's exhibition is set for June 27th at Cape Girardeau, historic Ivers Square, from 5 to 8 pm.

In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Kate Cooper, the Executive Director of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri. She talks about the '2026 Downtown Sculpture Exhibition' in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The 'Kickoff Event' for this year's exhibition is set for June 27th at historic Ivers Square, 5 to 8 pm, where the new six large-scale sculptures will be announced.

2026 Downtown Sculpture Exhibition Kickoff Event: Sat. June 27th at historic Ivers Square, 5 to 8 pm.
Arts Council of Southeast Missouri
/
https://downtowncapegirardeau.com/
2026 Downtown Sculpture Exhibition Kickoff Event: Sat. June 27th at historic Ivers Square, 5 to 8 pm.

Cooper, new to the Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition Committee, says that six sculptures, selected from artists across the country, will be announced at Historic Ivers Square, then installed along Broadway Street. This year's exhibit will be on display from June 2026 to June 2027.

The event is accompanied by a family arts festival featuring live demos, free activities, and food vendors.

Cooper, also the new Director of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, highlights the strong community support she has experienced since taking on her roles. Interested individuals can contact Old Town Cape for more information.

More info can be found at downtowncapegirardeau.com and on the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri website, capearts.org.

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Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast Arts Council of Southeast Missouri2026 Downtown Sculpture ExhibitionPublic Art Exhibition
John Moore
John is a proud 2006 Alum of Southeast Missouri State University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication – Radio option, with a minor in Management. He has been a life-long listener of KRCU Public Radio, but began his radio career as a student DJ on Rage 103.7 KDMC-LP in 2003.
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