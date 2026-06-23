In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Kate Cooper, the Executive Director of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri. She talks about the '2026 Downtown Sculpture Exhibition' in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The 'Kickoff Event' for this year's exhibition is set for June 27th at historic Ivers Square, 5 to 8 pm, where the new six large-scale sculptures will be announced.

Listen • 5:19