Exposition: Michael Chapa Previews Upcoming 'Underground Jazz' Show Featuring the Music of Coltrane

In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Michael Chapa about his upcoming 'Underground Jazz' show at Scout Hall in Downtown Cape Girardeau: 'Michael Chapa Plays Coltrane', Fri. Jan. 16th at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Scout Hall / www.thescouthall.com/events/underground-jazz The upcoming 'Underground Jazz' series show, 'Michael Chapa Plays Coltrane', is Fri. Jan. 16th at 7:30 p.m.

The on-air conversation with Michael Chapa was during the Monday, January 12th, Afternoon Classics show.

Chapa compared the differences between preparing for a Jazz show and a Classical performance, and explained how he shares this experience with his students.

He also talked about the musical progression of John Coltrane's music through his career, and what to listen for in the upcoming performance.

About Michael Chapa

A Dallas, Texas native, Michael Chapa is an eclectic and passionate artist and educator. Michael is the gold medalist of the Fischoff Chamber Music Competition, first prize at the Coltman Chamber Music Competition, and a finalist of the MTNA Chamber Music Competition with the Media Saxophone Quartet.

He studied in France at the Conservatoire à Rayonnement Régional de Boulogne-Billancourt, at the University of Georgia, at the University of Illinois, and at Stephen F. Austin State University.

Fostering a strong passion for education, Michael has worked in several public schools during his undergraduate degree as a music education major.

Michael is the Instructor of Saxophone and Assistant Director of Bands at SEMO, where the Department of Music’s focus on student growth, creative collaboration, and meaningful community impact aligns closely with his own values as an educator. In this role, he mentors saxophone majors, fosters a supportive, motivated studio class, contributes to the marching band's momentum, and leads the high-energy performances of the Show Band. Michael looks forward to continuing to build connections across campus and helping students thrive in the vibrant musical environment that makes SEMO such a special place.

