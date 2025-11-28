© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
News
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Debby Lennon Previews 'Winter's Kiss: A Christmas Cabaret'

By Mary Collier Mims,
John Moore
Published November 28, 2025 at 1:42 AM CST
'Winter's Kiss: A Christmas Cabaret' with St. Louis Muny favorite Debby Lennon and the Pfeffer Trio come to Cape Girardeau, Friday, November 28th at 7:30 p.m.
/
Scout Hall
In this episode of 'Exposition', you'll hear a preview of Winter's Kiss: A Christmas Cabaret, with featured vocalist and performer, Debby Lennon.

She'll be joined onstage with the Pfeffer Trio. The performance is on Friday, November 28th, at 7:30 p.m. at Scout Hall in Downtown Cape Girardeau. Doors for the show open at 7 p.m.

Hear about her career, influences, teaching, composing, and experiences as a performer onstage at The Muny and with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

About the Performance from Scout Hall

This holiday season, Scout Hall welcomes St. Louis Muny favorite Debby Lennon with the Pfeffer Trio for Winter’s Kiss, a festive evening of jazz and holiday classics. The performance follows Cape Girardeau’s Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, November 28.

Lennon, a celebrated vocalist and actress, has performed everywhere from Carnegie Hall to The Muny and with the St. Louis Symphony. Known for her powerful voice and sassy stage presence, she brings fresh energy to seasonal favorites by Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, the Gershwins, and Harold Arlen—infused with jazz grooves and holiday warmth. Most recently, Lennon earned acclaim for her roles in Beauty & the Beast at The Muny and Grey Gardens at Max & Louie Productions, which earned her multiple St. Louis Circle Awards.

She’ll be joined by the acclaimed Pfeffer Trio: Nick Schlueter, piano, Jeremy Pfeffer, bass, and Joe Weber on drums.

Together, they deliver a lively and sophisticated mix of standards, swing, and ballads that promise to capture the magic of the season.

The show takes place in Scout Hall’s intimate cabaret setting, with table seating and general admission. Guests can expect a cozy, up-close experience with one of St. Louis’s most versatile performers and her dynamic band.

This marks Lennon’s Cape Girardeau debut with Winter’s Kiss, offering local audiences the chance to experience the magic that St. Louis critics and fans have long celebrated.

More information about the venue and tickets can be found on The Scout Hall's website, thescouthall.com.

Mary Collier Mims
Mary Collier Mims returns to public radio on the heels of a 35-year teaching career in music.
John Moore
John is a proud 2006 Alum of Southeast Missouri State University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication – Radio option, with a minor in Management.
