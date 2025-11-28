-
In this episode of 'Exposition', you'll get a preview of Winter's Kiss: A Christmas Cabaret, with the featured vocalist, Debby Lennon. She'll be joined onstage with fellow performers of the Pfeffer Trio. The performance is Fri. Nov. 28th at 7:30 p.m. at Scout Hall in Downtown Cape Girardeau.
