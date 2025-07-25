Exposition: Lucas Wayne Kicks Off 'Tunes at Twilight' 2025 Fall Series in Cape Girardeau, August 1st

In this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with the Americana Artist Lucas Wayne—he's the first featured performer in the Fall 2025 Series of Tunes at Twilight held by Old Town Cape.

Lucas Wayne from Lucas Wayne and the Cottonmouths plays on Friday, August 1, at the Ivers Square Gazebo at 44 N. Lorimier in Downtown Cape Girardeau, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

About the Musicians:

Lucas Wayne and the Cottonmouths feature original tunes written by Lucas and friends. Their style falls in an "Americana" style with blends of soul, country, and rock-n-roll. This style has been endearingly named by Lucas as an "Ameri-kinda" style.

Other members of Lucas Wayne and the Cottonmouths include Nathan G., a Cape Girardeau native who plays Bass for the band, Max Z. on drums, and Tim W. on electric and steel guitar. Tim and Max are both from the Carbondale area.

Lucas describes the four of them together as a powerhouse band, with his cohorts holding 30-odd years in the industry.

Lucas shares with us that his inspiration for his music comes from growing up in the small town of Carmi. Lucas hopes to write with authenticity in his music, while also delving into the imaginary with the themes.

As part of Lucas's small-town start is the local radio show: 'The Little Egypt Saturday Showcase'. The Little Egypt Saturday Showcase airs on 97.3 and wrul.com on Saturday mornings around 10 am Central Time. The program features lesser-known artists and introduces listeners to new favorites that they may not yet have heard. Lucas Wayne hosts the show along with Jabus Baxley to bring new material to the tri-state boomer.

Featured favorites include songs from all regions, especially focusing on Southern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Since growing as an artist, Lucas Wayne and his ensemble often perform in Cape at various restaurants like the Rude Dog Pub and events like "Pigs and Pinot" hosted by Ebb and Flow Fermentations.

