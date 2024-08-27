Exposition: Victoria Cattaneo from the Cape Girardeau Public Library Previews Art Sessions for Adults with Disabilities

On this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Cape Girardeau Public Library's Adult Services Coordinator Victoria Cattaneo previews sensory art activities for adults with physical, behavioral, or mental disabilities. Participants will utilize oil pastels to create bubble drawings on black paper.

Victoria emphasizes the importance of providing equal opportunities for adults with impairments in art and education. She also highlights the autonomous nature of the library's adult art sessions.

The Sensory Craft: Oil Pastel Bubble Art sessions will take place at the Cape Girardeau Public Library on Saturday, September 14th, and Monday, September 16th from 12:00-1:30 pm. Registration is available online.