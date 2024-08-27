© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Victoria Cattaneo from the Cape Girardeau Public Library Previews Art Sessions for Adults with Disabilities

By Ashton Randolph
Published August 27, 2024 at 7:13 PM CDT
Victoria Cattaneo visits the KRCU studios to discuss upcoming sensory art activities for adults with disabilities.
Victoria Cattaneo visits KRCU studios to discuss upcoming sensory art activities for adults with disabilities.

On this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Cape Girardeau Public Library's Adult Services Coordinator Victoria Cattaneo previews sensory art activities for adults with physical, behavioral, or mental disabilities. Participants will utilize oil pastels to create bubble drawings on black paper.

Victoria emphasizes the importance of providing equal opportunities for adults with impairments in art and education. She also highlights the autonomous nature of the library's adult art sessions.

The Sensory Craft: Oil Pastel Bubble Art sessions will take place at the Cape Girardeau Public Library on Saturday, September 14th, and Monday, September 16th from 12:00-1:30 pm. Registration is available online.

Tags
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast Cape Girardeau Public LibraryAccessibilityarts and craftsCape Girardeau
Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
See stories by Ashton Randolph