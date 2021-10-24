-
The Cape Girardeau Public Library will be offering a series of additional services this summer including two new library card opportunities, various free…
An American Sign Language (ASL) class is returning to the schedule of adult programs at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Program coordinator Whitney…
The Cape Girardeau Public Library has a new director. Katie Hill will be stepping into the shoes of previous director Betty Martin, who retired in July…
In his 2018 Fiscal Year budget proposal, President Donald Trump wants to eliminate the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which would affect…
It’s Money Smart week, and the Cape Girardeau Public Library has millennials in mind. Tonight they’re kicking off their "Adulting 101" class series,…
Earlier this week, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced the Cape Girardeau Public Library will be one of 89 libraries receiving a grant to…
Passports, hotspots and telescope are some of the newest services to hit the Cape Girardeau Public Library. KRCU's Marissanne Lewis-Thompson spoke with…