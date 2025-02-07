Cape Girardeau Voters to Decide Fate of Library Funding Through 'Proposition L'

Voters in Cape Girardeau County will soon determine the future of the Cape Girardeau Public Library’s funding as 'Proposition L' appears on the April 8 ballot. The measure seeks to continue an existing library tax, which currently maintains some of the library’s programs, services, and facilities. If the proposition fails, key programs and outreach initiatives could face cuts.

Library Services at Risk

Library Director Katie Earnhart emphasized that some of the most significant programs at risk if the funding is not renewed are the library’s outreach initiatives.

“A lot of our outreach programs,” Earnhart said. “And when I'm talking about outreach, it means going outside of the building as well as staying inside. “Our Youth Services staff invite the local preschools and daycares over for special story times that are dedicated to their students, their kids, they're in their programs, and being able to offer those on a weekly, daily basis takes a lot of time out of staff being able to cover desks, and so we have to have extra staff in order to make those types of programs happen.”

Beyond youth services, the library also provides specialized adult programming for individuals with disabilities. The loss of funding could lead to staff reductions and the elimination of these outreach services.

The Library’s Role in Education

One of the most impactful programs supported by the tax is the summer reading program, designed to combat the 'summer slide' in literacy skills among children while school is out.

“That’s one of the biggest things that we are able to help out in terms of education,” Earnhart said. “And why that’s important is when schools are out of session during the summer, kids tend to have what’s called the summer slide, and that’s where they’re not actively learning. They’re not keeping up on some of the educational curriculum because they’re not going to school every day, and so that’s where libraries can fill that gap during those summer months.”

The Importance of Continued Funding

'Proposition L' is not a tax increase, but rather a continuation of a levy first passed in 2007 to fund the construction of the current library facility. If approved, the tax will help maintain the nearly 20-year-old building and support future initiatives, such as a proposed bookmobile (a service that would allow the library to go directly to people in their neighborhoods and provide library service that way, because transportation is an issue for a lot of families).

“It represents 36% of our revenue, and 32% of that 36% actually goes directly to our debt payment,” Earnhart said. “So it has been a dedicated tax to pay off the building with a little bit of excess to operate a larger facility. Obviously, we went from a 14,000 square foot building to a 41,000 square foot building, so a very large increase in space.”

With the building’s debt set to be paid off in 2027, Earnhart noted that ongoing funding would shift toward facility maintenance, staffing, and service expansion.

“If it doesn’t continue, then no, there’s just no way that we could financially support that,” Earnhart said.

Community Impact

Earnhart highlighted the personal impact the library has had on families, such as a recent success story from the library’s grant-funded “Bite-Sized Chefs” program, which teaches children how to cook.

“We had a family share some photos through social media,” she said. “They had attended one of our youth programs called ‘Bite-Sized Chefs,’ and that program is grant-funded through the state library, and it is encouraging kids to be able to cook for themselves, so teaching some of those early culinary skills. So a lot of times, (with) families, their kids come home from school, but Mom or Dad aren’t able to be there right when they get home.”

Earnhart said these types of programs help children develop independence while also making a real-world impact on families.

What’s at Stake

A “yes” vote on 'Proposition L' would ensure continued library services, the maintenance of the current facility, and the expansion of outreach efforts, including new programs and improved digital resources.

A “no” vote would result in the expiration of the tax in 2027, which could lead to staff reductions, fewer programs, and potential building maintenance challenges.

“By having the money continue, it just means that we are able to complete some of these great strategic initiatives that we would like to do,” Earnhart said. “So again, including the additional outreach with staff, as well as the bookmobile, being able to maintain our current facility and making sure that it doesn’t crumble around us, and then also enhancing some of the other services that we offer.”

How to Vote

Election Day is set for Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Polls will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and the last day to register to vote is March 12. More information on polling locations and voting procedures is available on the Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s website.