Exposition: Singing Telegram Performer Joy Brooker Launches First 2024 Fall 'Tunes at Twilight' Concert Series

After combining her musical and comedic skills in an attempt at an 'odd job', Joy Brooker became an internet sensation with her viral singing telegram videos on various social media accounts. Now, she spreads her talents around Southeast Missouri and online communities.

In this episode of 'Exposition', we discuss Joy's trip to 'America's Got Talent', her family's influence on her career, the vulnerabilities she aims to express through her music, and much more.

Joy Brooker performs at the first 2024 Fall Series of 'Tunes at Twilight' at Ivers Square Gazebo in Cape Girardeau on Friday, August 2nd at 6:30 PM.

