Gov. Parson Visits Southeast Missouri State To Talk To Officials About The Return to Class

Governor Mike Parson was on the campus of Southeast Missouri State on Friday, speaking to university officials about the beginning of the school year. Parson said the focus of their talk was the importance of testing and contact tracing.

He said in their meeting, he felt reassured seeing that the university faculty and staff are very serious about safety.

After the meeting, Parson said he was hopeful that in a month or so rapid testing would be available.

Vargas said it was important to get students aware of safety measures so they do not have to return to online class during the semester.