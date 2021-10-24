-
University of Missouri-St. Louis professor Shaji Khan helped the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report data breach on state system.
-
A new law will give the Department of Commerce and Insurance greater oversight to ensure mental health care is covered the same as physical conditions.
-
Republican lawmakers who championed the law claimed they were concerned the Biden administration would tighten gun restrictions.
-
The money will be used to help hospitals with staffing and to set up five sites to give antibodies to high-risk patients.
-
Parson points to an uptick in vaccinations since the delta variant began to spread in southwest Missouri. But the GOP chief executive says there will be a percentage of Missourians who will not get the vaccine against COVID-19.
-
Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt responded Thursday to a Department of Justice letter requesting clarification of a bill that would ban local police officers from enforcing federal gun laws.
-
On Mon. May 24, Governor Mike Parson held a press conference to announce his appointment of the Honorable Robin Ransom as the next Supreme Court Judge for…
-
The move could have implications for the 2022 U.S. Senate race, primarily because it could make it harder for someone like former Gov. Eric Greitens to win.
-
According to a press release, Gov. Parson accepted a letter of resignation from Dr. Randall Williams earlier on Tues. Apr. 20. Deputy Chief of Staff…
-
During a Thursday afternoon press conference, Gov. Parson announced a boost to the state’s vaccine supply.Missouri will receive 50,000 doses of the…