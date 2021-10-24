Gov. Parson

-
On Tues. Aug. 31st, Gov. Mike Parson announced the mobilization of the Missouri National Guard to assist in post-Hurricane Ida recovery efforts in…
The tax increase is expected to generate nearly $500 million annually for the state’s roads and bridges.
Under the new law, Missouri counties and towns will only be able to issue orders that restrict access to businesses, churches and schools for 30 days when the governor declares a public health emergency. Without it, they can impose restrictions for 21 days. The law also bars officials from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to use public facilities and services.
Steelman had previously raised objections about an adviser to Gov. Mike Parson using his connections to the university to seek business for other lobbying clients.
Governor Mike Parson was on the campus of Southeast Missouri State on Friday, speaking to university officials about the beginning of the school year.…
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday signed an omnibus crime bill that he said will allow law enforcement to crack down on violent criminals. The bill...
On Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson appointed James P. Limbaugh of Cape Girardeau to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents.Limbaugh received…