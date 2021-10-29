Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Launches Brand Partnerships on Homecoming Week

SEMO launched a pair of brand partnerships this week, just in time for Homecoming.

The University and SEMO Athletics partnered with the City of Cape Girardeau's to replace the standard green street signs near campus with branded signs. The new white signs feature black lettering and the Redhawk head logo.

The signs were installed at 26 intersections that run contiguous to and through SEMO's main and River campuses. The signs were produced and installed by Main Street Signs, and the project was paid for entirely by using licensing royalties from the sale of officially licensed merchandise – no tax, tuition, or student fee dollars were used for the project.

SEMO Athletics

Meanwhile, SEMO Athletics also partnered with The Ground-A-Bout to announce Redhawk Roast, the new officially licensed SEMO Redhawks coffee.

As part of the Homecoming week launch, Redhawk Roast will be served at select Alumni events hosted this weekend.

Redhawk Roast is made from a single-origin coffee bean from the Cerrado Mineiro region of Brazil with a medium roast profile. Beans are roasted locally every few days to ensure ultimate freshness for a top-quality cup of coffee.

The product is available in 16-ounce custom design bags

featuring SEMO Redhawks branding in both whole bean and ground fashion. Bags can be found at both Ground-A-Bout locations in Jackson and the Marquette Tower in Cape Girardeau, as well as the Southeast Bookstore located in the University Center on Southeast Missouri State University's campus.

