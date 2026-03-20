SEMO Spotlight: Patric Sullivan Gives a Closer Look at the Technical Theatre Side of the Dobbins Conservatory

In this episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Patric Sullivan, the scene shop supervisor at the Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory for Theatre and Dance. He gives a behind-the-scenes look at the technical aspects of theatre production, particularly the inner workings of the campus scene shop.

Patric emphasizes the shop technicians' exceptional talent, noting that their skills often exceed expectations. He expresses appreciation for their abilities, noting they've been a pleasant surprise since he joined the conservatory last year. The conservatory comprises students from various BFA majors, including design tech, dance, theater, and musical theater. These students don’t just contribute to the scene shop; they also gain valuable technical skills through hands-on experience.

The Rehearsal and Production (R and P) class—a requirement for all conservatory students—allows those with no prior technical work experience to engage in practical training. Patric says that students frequently learn from each other in the shop. More experienced students assist newcomers, fostering a collaborative learning environment. This peer-to-peer teaching not only enhances everyone's technical skills but also improves the teaching abilities of those guiding their peers.

Reflecting on his role, Patric notes how teaching others has deepened his understanding of his craft. Articulating his once-automatic skills has prompted him to recall the mechanics behind them, thus fostering both his own growth and that of his students. He aims to cultivate a friendly atmosphere in the scene shop, which he describes as loud and chaotic yet enjoyable. Patric shares how he keeps graham crackers in his office to create a warm and welcoming space despite the environment's overstimulating nature. He also encourages visitors to tour the shop, showcasing the creativity and fun involved in theater production.

We also talked about the upcoming production of Legally Blonde, which has colored the scene shop in a vibrant pink theme. Patric enjoys the excitement that builds as the shop prepares for performances, emphasizing the collaborative spirit of the theatre community.