SEMO Spotlight: Kora Siebert

On this week's episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with Kora Siebert.

She's a Multimedia Journalism student who graduates in the 2025 spring semester. She is finishing her degree in three years by taking seven classes a semester. She has also won statewide awards and participated in multiple media industry organizations during her time at SEMO.

During the interview, she talked about her experience with the Southeast Arrow, her fast-track coursework and involvement with various student organizations as well.

