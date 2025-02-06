© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: James Rice

By Ari Rivera-Ortiz
Published February 6, 2025 at 4:59 PM CST
Photo provided by James Rice.
James Rice is pursuing a double major in Acting (Bachelor of Fine Arts) and TV/Film at Southeast Missouri State University.

On this week's episode of 'SEMO Spotlight', we speak with James Rice. He is pursuing a double major in Acting (Bachelor of Fine Arts) and TV/Film at Southeast Missouri State University.

He recently produced and directed a music video alongside SEMO alums and classmates. James details how classes taught by Fred Jones and other faculty helped him develop the skills and knowledge, to direct and produce this music video, and other films, and start his Media Company called O3.

Ari Rivera-Ortiz
Ariangelis Rivera-Ortiz, mostly known as Ari, is a visiting student from Puerto Rico. She is among the first students to enroll in the new Bilingual Journalism program at SEMO. She is also a full-time student, taking classes at both SEMO and her home institution, Inter American University of Puerto Rico, Bayamón Campus. During her time at SEMO, she has initiated multiple projects with the Southeast Arrow and is currently interning with us at KRCU.
