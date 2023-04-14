© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Tetiana Dronova

By Raihan Rahman
Published April 14, 2023 at 1:47 AM CDT
Raihan Rahman
/
Tetiana Dronova is an international student from Ukraine, and she is pursuing a master's degree in TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) at Southeast Missouri State University.

Tetiana is a teaching assistant in the English Department. She is the EN100 instructor and the tutor at the Intensive English Program, and last semester she was working as a tutor at the Center for Writing Excellence.

Tetiana also teaches English to adult learners from Colombia and actively presents Ukrainian culture during different events on campus.

SEMO Spotlight SEMO Spotlighthigher education
Raihan Rahman
Raihan Rahman is a full-time Master of Arts graduate student studying TESOL at Southeast Missouri State University. He works at KRCU Public Radio as a Radio Announcer/ Producer during All Things Considered and is the host of 'SEMO Spotlight'.
See stories by Raihan Rahman
