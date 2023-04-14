SEMO Spotlight: Tetiana Dronova

Tetiana Dronova is an international student from Ukraine, and she is pursuing a master's degree in TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) at Southeast Missouri State University.

Tetiana is a teaching assistant in the English Department. She is the EN100 instructor and the tutor at the Intensive English Program, and last semester she was working as a tutor at the Center for Writing Excellence.

Tetiana also teaches English to adult learners from Colombia and actively presents Ukrainian culture during different events on campus.