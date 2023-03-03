© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
SEMO Spotlight

SEMO Spotlight: Mohammed Junead Sheriff Zahid

By Raihan Rahman
Published March 3, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST
Mohammed Junead Sheriff Zahid, a Masters student in Cybersecurity and a Graduate Assistant in the Computer Science Department at SEMO
provided by Mohammed Junead Sheriff Zahid
Mohammed Junead Sheriff Zahid

In this episode of SEMO Spotlight, we speak with Mohammed Junead Sheriff Zahid, a Masters student in Cybersecurity and a Graduate Assistant in the Computer Science Department at SEMO.

With over 11 years of experience in the client computing domain, Mohammed brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the program. He is also the President of the Muslim Student Association (MSA) on campus. He talks about his journey to becoming a graduate assistant, his work experience, and his insights into the field of cybersecurity.

Raihan Rahman
Raihan Rahman is a full-time Master of Arts graduate student studying TESOL at Southeast Missouri State University. He works at KRCU Public Radio as a Radio Announcer/ Producer.
