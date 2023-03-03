SEMO Spotlight: Mohammed Junead Sheriff Zahid

In this episode of SEMO Spotlight, we speak with Mohammed Junead Sheriff Zahid, a Masters student in Cybersecurity and a Graduate Assistant in the Computer Science Department at SEMO.

With over 11 years of experience in the client computing domain, Mohammed brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the program. He is also the President of the Muslim Student Association (MSA) on campus. He talks about his journey to becoming a graduate assistant, his work experience, and his insights into the field of cybersecurity.